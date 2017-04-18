Late last year, I compared Cisco’s S3260 Storage Sever to Amazon’s S3 service. The results shocked a lot of people and spurred a lot comments on the blog.

It’s worth repeating from the last conversation on this topic that there is a long list of pros and cons between the on-prem and public cloud approach that will influence your decision. Depending on your individual situation there are factors that will favor one option over the other. Here we’re just trying to get a clear-eyed view of basic cost elements.

If you are considering replacing, upgrading, or buying a new computing solution, you’ve probably come across hyperconverged infrastructure as well as public cloud offerings and are wondering which to choose. HyperFlex Systems (HX-Series) is Cisco’s hyperconverged infrastructure platform.

I wanted to find out what a large, highly virtualized server environment would cost with either HyperFlex or Amazon’s EC2 service over three years. HyperFlex can save you 50% or more. Now that I have your attention, keep reading!

Read the entire article here, Cisco HyperFlex vs. Public Cloud

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.