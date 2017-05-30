Cisco HyperFlex Joins Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance Program

Today during Citrix Synergy’s Technology keynote, Calvin Hsu – Citrix Vice President of Product Marketing – announced Cisco’s participation in the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance program. The Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance initiative enables hyperconverged infrastructure appliances, such as Cisco HyperFlex, to connect to the Citrix cloud to automate the setup and maintenance of Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp deployments.

The Citrix Workspace Appliance program was launched a few months ago at Citrix Summit, and shortly thereafter the Cisco and Citrix teams started collaborating on a HyperFlex solution. As Christian Reilly, Citrix Vice President of Global Product and Technology Strategy, stated recently, Cisco and Citrix’s collaboration goes back a long time (in IT years) and is more than just a marketing relationship but is about the products and joint engineering work.

Cisco HyperFlex

With HyperFlex, Cisco has one of the most differentiated hyperconverged architectures (HCI) in the market with joint engineering of the UCS fabric-computing platform with a data platform built from scratch specifically for HCI with virtualization options. The approach, with deep hardware and software integration across compute, storage, and networking delivers industry-leading proven performance and predictability. The recently announced HyperFlex 2.5 release innovates in next gen stand-alone management via HyperFlex Connect, which paves the foundation to a non-vtax hypervisor strategy.

