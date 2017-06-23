Over 1500+ New HyperFlex Customers

Greetings! We can’t believe Cisco Live US is already around the corner. Cisco HyperFlex continues to see rapid adoption with now over 1500+ customers across new industries and our current customers continue to scale-out their hyperconverged (HCI) footprints with the new high-performance HyperFlex All Flash nodes. HyperFlex is the hyperconverged platform of choice for customers around the world such as Bellevue Bank for their VDI trading desk environment and for education customers such as Hanyang University in South Korea – which is the very university my grandfather studied architecture in the 1950’s!

In addition to the advanced performance and features in the latest HX Data Platform release, we continue to bring new innovations to our customers with hybrid cloud solutions on HyperFlex with CloudCenter and new systems to rapidly deploy and provision VDI with our membership in the Citrix HCI Workspace Appliance Program. But talking with our customers we’ve heard a common request, they all love Cisco’s approach to hyperconvergence and want to deploy the same infrastructure simplicity in the edges of their operations going beyond their core data centers.

Read the entire article here, Cisco HyperFlex gets more Chic and Edge-y in time for Vegas

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.