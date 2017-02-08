Cisco HyperFlex 2.0 – Drop Hyperconvergence Into Top Gear

We are excited to announce HyperFlex 2.0!

The incredible momentum of the HyperFlex business continues as we rapidly expand across a broader set of new customers and verticals while scaling-out HX footprints of current customers. For example, one of our early adopters – Ready Pac Foods – has decided to go 100% HyperFlex hyperconvergence in all their data center locations. HyperFlex also continues to help our UCS customers extend their compute and external storage environments with hyperconvergence – utilizing the benefits of the UCS platform and management policies.

It’s now time to Drop Hyperconvergence into Top Gear!

With this 2.0 release we provide more high-end gears and options and drive high consistent performance in each gear – supercharging your applications across the data center.

HyperFlex 2.0 introduces new Cisco innovations in compute, storage and networking to further expand hyperconvergence within your environment. We are launching new high-performance All Flash HX nodes coupled with high-throughput, 40 Gbps 3rd Generation UCS fabric networking. With higher storage density and more performance options, HyperFlex now provides even better support for data and I/O intensive applications.

