Cisco: Hyperconvergence for SAP ERP is easy with Cisco HyperFlex

Every business has mission critical applications that they rely on in their daily operations. For many companies those critical applications are SAP ERP, and these companies need infrastructure to handle intensive workloads from these apps. Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) provides many advantages, like simplified management and flexibility, for deploying your SAP ERP, but you have to pick the right one. Your business needs a powerful, modernized HCI system that provides consistent, fast performance, even during peak usage, and scales easily as your business needs grow

Why Cisco HyperFlex SAP Modernization Platform is the answer?

Cisco HyperFlex provides the performance needed for your SAP app workloads with simple management, reduced TCO, and cloud-like flexibility. HyperFlex was also the 1st virtualized HCI solution to be benchmarked by SAP. Why is HyperFlex the right HCI choice for your SAP ERP apps? Because performance matters. Ask ESG. They tested HyperFlex against the competitors using HCIBench. They found that not only did HyperFlex have 3 times higher VM density, but it was more consistent, with a 7-to-1 reduction in IOPS variability, and faster, with 3x reduced read/write latency compared to the competition. Better yet, ask your peers – our customers. CorpFlex, a managed IT service provider, has benefited from switching 20 plus customers to Cisco HyperFlex for their SAP ERP applications. Not only are they running SAP ERP on HyperFlex, they are also running their databases with Cisco infrastructure. Some of those customers are running both SAP ERP and either Microsoft SQL or Oracle databases on HyperFlex, while the rest are running the SAP apps on HyperFlex and the SAP HANA database on the SAP HANA Innovation Award winning Cisco UCS. CorpFlex CEO Edivaldo Rocha explains that “HyperFlex’s approach ensures high performance of Microsoft SQL and Oracle databases and critical applications with faster delivery of the environment, lower costs, and more effective management.” Other companies running SAP ERP on HyperFlex include a retailer, an electronics company, and manufacturers. Read CorpFlex’s HyperFlex story.

