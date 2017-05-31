Cisco: How to protect against the most advanced email-based attacks

With over 100 billion corporate emails exchanged each day, it’s no wonder that email remains a major threat vector. Organizations around the globe depend on email to quickly communicate and collaborate. And as long as organizations use email to send and receive files, communicate and interact, malicious files, links and attachments will continue to plague corporate inboxes.

Protecting the enterprise against email attacks is no easy task. No longer do we have the 9-5 mentality where we come into the office and connect via hardwire to the network. Work is no longer somewhere you go, it’s now something you do. We want to be able to connect and send emails on any device, at any time of the day from anywhere. And this makes security very difficult. Simply put: organizations today face an ever-increasing number of email-based threats focused on getting employees to click on links or open attachments and download malware.

Read the entire article here, How to protect against the most advanced email-based attacks

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.