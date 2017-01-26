Cisco: How Cisco Spark Board Enables Create-and-Do

A few weeks ago I invited my team to a cabin in the mountains to prep for launch. This was in Norway and it’s how we get stuff done. I plugged in a Cisco Spark Board and we were off. The Cisco Spark Board was really the only tool we needed to get work done right there and to bring in remote team members for discussions.

The Cisco Spark Board is a team tablet for your wall. It works with the Cisco Spark cloud platform. You can think about it as a physical extension of Cisco Spark into conference rooms and huddle spaces (and cabins).

There’s a lot of advanced technology behind the scenes, but for the accountant, web designer, or executive in the meeting, it works a lot like their personal tablets. Hardware, software, and apps come together in one tool that is second nature to use.

All-in-One Gets It Done

The Cisco Spark Board combines three core capabilities into an amazing meeting experience. We picked the three most typical needs in a conference room. And were very clear on the order of priority as we were developing the product: first, the presentation screen and whiteboard, then a conferencing device. This mirrors how frequently people use the equipment in meeting rooms.

