NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference, aka GTC, is around the corner and it is a good time to reflect on the rise of GPUs in the data center and what they make possible.

When I first attended GTC four years ago, machine learning and deep learning were barely on anybody’s radar outside academic circles and research lab; today these technologies are effectively deployed in many industries from healthcare, to banking, to autonomous vehicles and many more.

Four years ago, at our first GTC, Cisco had just a tabletop with black drapes and a PowerPoint presentation on a laptop. This year, we are a platinum sponsor showcasing our GPU-accelerated data center solution.

One pillar of the Cisco GPU-accelerated data center is support for virtual workstations running on Cisco UCS and Cisco HyperFlex systems. With support for the NVIDIA M6 Tesla card on our UCS blade servers, and M60 & M10 cards in our UCS rack servers and HyperFlex hyperconverged nodes, Cisco can deliver the infrastructure needed to run the most demanding graphics applications on virtualized workstations, effectively untethering engineers from their desks.

