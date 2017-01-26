Home Consumerization of IT Cisco: Government’s Role in the Internet of Things

Cisco: Government’s Role in the Internet of Things

Cisco: Government’s Role in the Internet of Things
As part of this series introducing concepts from my book, Building the Internet of Things, I am taking a short break from my “Recipe for IoT Success” to offer a short excerpt from the book:

Governments around the world are beginning to realize that IoT adoption will be one of the key factors defining the competitiveness of their cities, provinces, countries, or regions and that IoT can help solve many of the chronic problems plaguing their economies and their environments. Thus, governments at various levels have a number of key roles to play:

  • Regulators. There will be competition for bandwidth and other resources; there will be ideas that may conflict with public policy; and there will be IoT-based ideas that need to be regulated to ensure public safety and privacy. Think drones. In these and other ways, government regulations can help direct and align the industry. Here are a few examples of U.S. legislations and the impact of each:
    • The Energy Act drove the need for energy monitoring, including smart meters.
    • The Rail Safety Improvement Act specified the requirements and the deadline (since extended) for adoption of Positive Train Control on main U.S. railways.
    • The Food Safety Modernization Act drove the requirements for IoT-based systems, including quality control and source tracking, across the food supply chain to prevent food safety issues.
    • Most recently, the Drug Quality and Security Act requires the adoption of a system to identify and trace prescription drugs.

