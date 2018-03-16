Cisco: GDPR – It’s Getting Personal

With the deadline to the enforcement of the EU GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) fast approaching (May 25), I have been spending more time with Cisco’s Marketing Privacy team making sure we are ready. As a company, our customers’ privacy is of the utmost important to us and we want to ensure we’re protecting that. And as data-driven marketers leading the way in personalizing experiences for our customers, the implications could be enormous.

Put simply, GDPR is about strengthening the rights of the individual to have more control over personal data and how it’s used. But the nuances are complex – and the consequences are high. Did you know that fines for violating GDPR can be up to 4% of a company’s total revenues? China also just announced it would be following suit – and I’m confident this is going to be the standard for the world soon enough.

GDPR isn’t just a Marketing & Communications priority. It’s a company priority. Luckily, Cisco is a company that is dedicated to preparing the world for the effects of digitization. Our Data Privacy team has created a great primer on GDPR, complete with readiness tips and industry insights. I would recommend you check it out.

Read the entire article here, GDPR: It’s getting personal

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.