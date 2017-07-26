Cisco: Function-as-a-Service 101: What is it?

My favorite part about making a living in the tech industry is that there is always something new to learn. When Amazon Web Services launched in 2006 it slowly began to change they way that people thought about compute infrastructure and software architectures. But what is the next technology on the horizon that is positioned to do the same?

Whether you call it Funtion-as-a-Service (FaaS) or Serverless — and I’ll explain the difference between those two terms in a moment — this new technology has a chance at forming the basis of the next round of innovation. But what is it and what makes it different? Who are all the players involved? For answers to those questions, you’ll have to keep reading.

FaaS vs Serverless: What It Is and Why It’s Different

This is a new enough techonology that you won’t even get a standard answer for what to call it, but when I attended Serverless Conf back in April most people agreed that “Serverless” refers to the application architecture because a software developer is free from thinking of the operations typically associated with servers. In a way, though, it’s a terrible term because there are indeed physical servers in the stack that somebody (typically a public cloud provider) has to attend to, it’s just not the developer who has to think about it any more.

Contrast that with “Function-as-a-Service”, or FaaS, which refers to the runtime on top of which a serverless architecture is built.

The best way to understand the difference is with a history lesson. For 30 years, as an industry we’ve been pushing to try to shrink the amount of time it takes to provision a unit of compute.

