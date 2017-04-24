Cisco: Forest Conservation in an Agile Era

Part of what I love about my work is going out into the wild. I leave the city to travel for hours on backroads and dirt roads, seeking some of the most remote stretches of forest in Norway.

I’ve always wanted to do this kind of work. Growing up surrounded by forests formed my childhood and my desire to explore. While my university, training, and work required me to be near a city, I always looked forward to my next field visit.

But the reason for these trips isn’t to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. My work with World Wildlife Fund – Norway is to document the rapidly declining old-growth forests. These forests are unique, undisturbed ecosystems that are home to unique plants, animals, and microbes. These forests play an important role in cycling nutrients, absorbing carbon, and regulating our atmosphere.

Read the entire article here, Forest Conservation in an Agile Era

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.