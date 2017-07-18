Cisco: For Data Center Security, It’s Not ‘Trust, but Verify’, Verify Again, and then Trust

According to the Cisco 2017 Annual Security Report, security attacks on businesses have significant consequences with nearly quarter of these companies suffering lost business opportunities, 20 percent of them losing customers, and more than 30 percent of them losing revenue. For example, the recent rash of ransomware attacks around the globe are expected to cost businesses more than $5 billion and an unknown sum in their reputations. This doesn’t even count the attacks that happened just last week.

The reality is that security attacks are increasingly becoming a question of “when” not “if” for companies today. Therefore these organizations can no longer simply wish away gaps in security protection, they must take all active measures to defend themselves vigilantly from known and even unknown threats.

Compounding this challenge for businesses is that what constitutes a “security perimeter” is amorphous to say the least these days. Technologies and operational models such as IoT, public cloud, data center virtualization, enterprise mobility, outsourcing, extranets, open source software, etc., while useful, can all undermine the effectiveness of physical security protections. With real threats that can come from inside or outside the “corporate firewall”, companies need more than a trust-but-verify approach to defending themselves from security threats and attacks.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.