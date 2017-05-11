Cisco: Fishing for Value in a Digital World

Our engineers are on the leading edge of new capabilities – security, cloud, automation, you name it. With more than 50 million network installations, we have deeper insight into the network than anyone. That innovation and expertise is built in across our entire lifecycle of IT services to help customers capture value in a digital world. It gives us an edge—an edge our customers appreciate.

One Cisco executive just told me about his recent visit with a client CIO. That client made him wait because he wanted more time with one of our Solution Integration Architects. That’s an awesome testament to our value.

I talk with customers all the time, and I hear it myself, too. The global head of IT Infrastructure at an investment management firm said her Cisco services engineer is like a part of their in-house team. She also loved that he’s a passionate advocate for their needs back into Cisco. It’s a two-way street.

We built a similar relationship with AoK Nordost, a German health insurer responsible for about 1/3 of the region’s population. We helped them see what’s possible from a “digital” modernization of their business – for subscribers, sales, marketing and internal administration. Together we developed both a top-down digital strategy and a bottoms-up IT platform to serve their millions of subscribers better.

Read the entire article here, Fishing for Value in a Digital World

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.