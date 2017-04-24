Cisco Fibre Channel SAN Switching – Cisco Has Your Back

Back in 1984 the desire to connect across campus gave birth to the first multi-protocol router, and to Cisco. Much has changed since then, but one thing remains constant. No, I’m not talking about my love of the New York Yankees – I’m talking about Cisco’s focus on the customer.

Putting customer first is what fuels our commitment to storage networking and continuous innovation when it comes to Cisco MDS solutions. In fact, just last week we announced technology innovations for next-generation storage networking, including giving customers 32Gb fibre channel performance across a unified MDS storage director and UCS, among other things.

One has to wonder if other companies share that commitment. Take Brocade Communications Systems, for instance… When Broadcom announced its intent to acquire Brocade back in November, it vowed to “retain Brocade’s Fibre Channel SAN Switching business and divest Brocade’s IP Networking business”. So far, that’s exactly what’s happening (most recent piece of business picked up by Extreme Networks). Translation: we’re keeping the cash cow and letting go of the rest.

Read the entire article here, Fibre Channel SAN Switching – Cisco Has Your Back

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.