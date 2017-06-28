Vendor “openness” drives better outcomes for the state of information security. That’s why Cisco has invested and committed so heavily to our Cisco Security Technical Alliances (CSTA) program in recent years. CSTA now has over 130 technology partners…a six-fold increase from where we started nearly four years ago. It is a use-case driven technology partner program with certified platform-to-platform collaborations that better safeguard networks and data. Today we are announcing several extensions and expansions to the CSTA partner program with McAfee, Algosec, cPacket, CSPi, Tufin and Verodin.

The Email Threat Vector and Cisco Email Security Interoperability with McAfee

Zero-day email threats are real, and so is the risk to today’s businesses. Spear phishing and ransomware threats via email are out of control, and as cyber criminals become more sophisticated in creating threats that evade typical defenses, it becomes an imperative for McAfee customers to enhance their threat detection with strong Email protections.

To see how bad guys use email for ransomware attacks, check out this video Ransomware, Anatomy of an Attack (it’s shocking to say the least).

Read the entire article here, Cisco Extends Security Openness with McAfee Interoperability and New Technology Partners

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.