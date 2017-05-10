Cisco: Explore New Cisco ACI and Splunk Innovations

Introduction: Splunk was an inaugural ACI partner and inaugural participant in the Cisco ACI App Center. Both at Cisco Live Berlin and at a recent Insieme organized Customer Advisory Board (CAB) meeting, I’ve seen customers evince keen interest in leveraging Splunk software in their Cisco ACI environments. It is no surprise to me that Cisco recently named Splunk as a Global ISV Partner of the Year … for the second year in a row.

ACI App for Splunk Enterprise Key value-props: Deploying Splunk in a Cisco ACI environment enables centralized monitoring, root cause analysis, compliance/audit and risk analysis, and distributed cross-tier visibility. With these capabilities, our customers can gain insights into ACI health. Our joint customers also get operational analytics via the customizable dashboards of Cisco ACI App for Splunk Enterprise. Our App collects various metrics that can be used for meeting SLA compliance and audits. The Splunk platform enables users to correlate data between multiple technology tiers for cross-tier visibility, which reduces the number of monitoring tools and shortens time to value.

Many ACI customers have been excited to learn about the robust, free and fully customizable Cisco ACI App for Splunk Enterprise. I will take you on a quick tour of recent innovations on the Cisco ACI App for Splunk, key use cases, and how the combination of Splunk and Cisco ACI addressed data center operations related painpoints.

