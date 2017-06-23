Cisco: Expert Tips on How to Speed Your Journey to a Future Network
By now, you’ve heard about the new network capabilities we launched yesterday. With the reinvention of the network – from the ground up – we’re empowering companies to securely and confidently move at digital speed to create real competitive advantage.
The impact of IoT, cloud and mobility on businesses demanded a shift from a traditional network to a new network. Our next-generation networking solutions, built for the Cisco Digital Networking Architecture (DNA), embody intent-based hardware that support high-speed analytics, new software capabilities that deliver greater intelligence and an architectural approach that delivers end-to-end visibility, automation and insights.
To get great results from your technology, you have to have a great strategy and plan for implementing and managing it. We know you’ve got questions.
- How do I assess my environment to easily adopt these new technologies?
- How do I integrate this new network without disrupting my business?
- How do I manage and support this new network while still focus on the needs of the business?
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Share this:
