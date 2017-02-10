Cisco: EPP? EDR? Cisco AMP for Endpoints is Next Generation Endpoint Security

You may be wondering why Cisco AMP for Endpoints was not included in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). Traditionally, Gartner placed Cisco AMP for Endpoints within their Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) category of endpoint security tools. But as buyer needs evolve, so does the market category. In fact, looking at Gartner’s parameters for EPP in the recently released report, AMP for Endpoints satisfies and exceeds in many feature categories of EPP. Gartner also added a few AMP for Endpoints competitors to the EPP MQ that they traditionally categorized as EDR, like Carbon Black, Crowdstrike and Palo Alto Networks.

So, where does an EPP end and an EDR begin? The lines are pretty blurred on this, as even Gartner points out in the report. The evolution of the marketplace is driving a convergence of capabilities. This convergence is creating a new breed of endpoint security tools that can no longer be neatly packed into a well-defined box, like EPP or EDR. In fact, Gartner predicts that “by 2019, EPP and EDR capabilities will have merged into a single offering.” This development is a positive one for consumers of endpoint security technology, as it provides a comprehensive set of capabilities within one platform, eliminating the need to manage two different tools and interfaces. It also means tighter integration and correlation between the primary functions of a comprehensive endpoint security strategy – prevention capabilities provided by EPPs, and detection and response capabilities (if something evades preventative measures) provided by EDRs.

We appreciate that Gartner recognizes this changing landscape and convergence of capabilities, as Cisco AMP for Endpoints embodies this evolution. Cisco AMP for Endpoints provides next generation capabilities to prevent attacks (like an EPP is designed to do), as well as capabilities to quickly detect and respond to advanced malware if it evades preventative measures (like an EDR is designed to do).

