Cisco: Enterprise NFV Design and Use Cases – Part 1

Today, very few business leaders need convincing evidence about the benefits of digitization. That’s because they no longer ask “why” digitalization should be a business imperative. They’re at the “what” needs to be done stage – what are the steps IT must take to build a strong network foundation, on which the fruits of digitization can be realized.

Would you build a house without a foundation?

In most situations, the answer is no. The same applies when building a digital-ready network. But to build the right one (the what needs to be done), IT must know what they’re building for. The new foundation must withstand the “digital tsunami”. Let me explain.

What is the Digital Tsunami?

Today there a plethora of mobile devices, application types, and IoT sensors – some of which cannot be fortified within a branch perimeter. Every day, 15 petabytes of information are created. Anything that connects, will connect, expanding the surface area of attacks to as many as 20B devices by 2020 (Gartner). Together, the compounded effect of IT management, infrastructure and data security is the Digital Tsunami. It is the “perfect storm”, and if your network foundation is not methodically planned and thoughtfully built, your organization could be at risk of extinction.

