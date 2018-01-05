Home Applications Cisco: Enterprise Networking – Trends for 2018

Cisco: Enterprise Networking – Trends for 2018

0
Cisco: Enterprise Networking – Trends for 2018
0

2017 has been a year of incredible progress and change for Enterprise Networking at Cisco. We redefined networking this year with the world’s first intent-based networking system. We believe that Intent based networking is the future of networking – fundamentally changing how we think about networks and empowering IT to deal with disruptions caused by cloud and IoT.2018 promises to be an equally dynamic year for Cisco and for the networking industry. Here are a few thoughts on trends I see as we enter the new year:

  1. Next gen network analytics goes mainstream – Network assurance powered by next-generation analytics will move from a mostly wireless-only focus to a more holistic view.

Where we’re at: 2017 saw the start of next-gen analytics being applied to help customers operate wireless networks. However, this is way too narrow of a lens and not reflective of customers’ actual needs. Analytics engines need to be able to source and analyze telemetry from a broad spectrum of assets.

Where we’re going: 2018 will see the expansion of next generation analytics being applied to more domains such as switching and SD-WAN to provide 360 degree views of the network, user, and application. As we move through 2018, the above combined with the application of simulation, machine learning, and AI to these new data sets will enable IT to move from a reactive to a proactive stance. These changes will drive network assurance into the mainstream and out of the niche.

  1. SecOps and NetOps lines blur – IoT will take the #2 slot behind Ransomware as a top area of corporate and public concern. This will ultimately force companies to reevaluate their security architectures and drive SecOps (Security Operations) and NetOps (Network Operations) teams closer than ever before.

Read the entire article here, Enterprise Networking – Trends for 2018

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Internet of Things (IoT)
Networking
News
Security
Cisco
Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513245288_hqdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with Docker on AWS – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

          AWS is an elastic, secure, flexible, and developer-centric ecosystem that serves as an ideal platform for Docker deployments. AWS offers the scalable infrastructure, APIs, and SDKs that integrate tightly into a development lifecycle and accentuate the benefits of the lightweight and portable containers that Docker offers. In this session, you learn the benefits of containers, […]

          read more
          1515105770_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Skyline Operational Summary Report Overview Video

          1515105798_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Skyline Download, Installation & Configuration Video

          1513242454_1513242450_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Veeam Helps Businesses Grow, Meet Objectives, and Recover Data – Customer Testimonials Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video