Cisco Enterprise Agreement for Digital Transformation
We are excited to announce the completely refreshed Cisco Enterprise Agreement (EA), passionately built from scratch for our customers.
Customers are telling us they want a simpler way to consume technology. They need to easily manage software, respond to consistent changes, and get the most value from their investment. For these reasons, we are introducing the Cisco Enterprise Agreement. Nothing like this has ever been done before at Cisco.
Every company is working on their digital transformation, which is about creating new customer experiences, transforming processes and business models, and empowering workforce efficiency and innovation. However, digital transformation requires a digital ready infrastructure that is built to enable networking, collaboration, and security. Fortunately, this is exactly what the Cisco Enterprise Agreement offers. With Cisco EA, customers can buy, deploy, and manage software in a single agreement across Cisco’s best in class portfolios for networking, collaboration, and security. For networking, we include our innovative Cisco ONE Software offers for data center, WAN, and access. For collaboration, get the latest and greatest software innovation like Spark for messaging, meetings, and calling. Lastly, secure everything with the most complete security portfolio in the industry for any email, web, and policy needs.
Read the entire article here, Cisco Enterprise Agreement for Digital Transformation
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications