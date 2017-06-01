We are excited to announce the completely refreshed Cisco Enterprise Agreement (EA), passionately built from scratch for our customers.

Customers are telling us they want a simpler way to consume technology. They need to easily manage software, respond to consistent changes, and get the most value from their investment. For these reasons, we are introducing the Cisco Enterprise Agreement. Nothing like this has ever been done before at Cisco.

Every company is working on their digital transformation, which is about creating new customer experiences, transforming processes and business models, and empowering workforce efficiency and innovation. However, digital transformation requires a digital ready infrastructure that is built to enable networking, collaboration, and security. Fortunately, this is exactly what the Cisco Enterprise Agreement offers. With Cisco EA, customers can buy, deploy, and manage software in a single agreement across Cisco’s best in class portfolios for networking, collaboration, and security. For networking, we include our innovative Cisco ONE Software offers for data center, WAN, and access. For collaboration, get the latest and greatest software innovation like Spark for messaging, meetings, and calling. Lastly, secure everything with the most complete security portfolio in the industry for any email, web, and policy needs.

Read the entire article here, Cisco Enterprise Agreement for Digital Transformation

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.