Cisco: Enhancing the Management of Standalone Cisco UCS C-Series Servers

The latest release of Cisco Integrated Management Controller (IMC), version 3.0, makes the management of Cisco UCS C-Series servers simpler in standalone environments, because it eliminates dependencies on flash and provides an updated user interface and experience. The latest release also enhances the programmability of Cisco UCS with improvements to the APIs. IMC 3.0 includes support for the new Redfish RESTful API, and we’ve made improvements to the XML API.

Improving the User Experience

IMC 3.0 includes a HTML5 WebUI as well as a HTML5 virtual keyboard, video and mouse (vKVM) for supported M4 servers. This eliminates many of the hassles of using and supporting Java. In addition to remote console capabilities, the vKVM functionality also includes chat, embedded server power controls, and screen capture capabilities. These enhancements combined with localized language support in the WebUI for Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Russian and Spanish allow users worldwide to use IMC more effectively to manage their standalone server environments.

Read the entire article here, Enhancing the Management of Standalone Cisco UCS C-Series Servers

