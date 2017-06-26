Cisco: Engineering the New Era of Networking

Digitization has resulted in an explosion of people, devices and processes interacting with each other. The current network, built to connect just people, is clearly incapable of meeting this demand. There is a need for unprecedented scale, automation, seamless mobility, visibility and security in the network. This can be made possible only by simplification of infrastructure and automation of network operations. Building this new era of networking has driven Cisco to innovate in many different ways.

Disruptive innovation often happens at the confluence of different domains. Harnessing the value that resides in these intersections results in the creation of disproportionate value. From a networking perspective, this meant innovation at the confluence of hardware and software; wired, wireless and Wide Area Networks (WAN); security and networking; automation and analytics; networking and applications. Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (DNA) lays out a blueprint to bring together these different vectors of innovation in a cohesive architecture to create the network of the future.

