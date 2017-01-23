Cisco: Enabling Mobile Applications with Cisco Digital Network Architecture (#CiscoDNA)

I’d like to share some of my favorite things inside Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA). Before we get going, I thought it would be fun to just spend a moment on what DNA is, from a layman’s perspective. Cisco DNA revolutionizes the way you deploy and manage your network for the digital era through a software-driven architecture focused on automation, security, and analytics. The diagram below may not be perfect, but it should suffice to explain this perspective.

Cisco DNA creates a platform that makes it so you can connect everything from the data center to the IoT device, with security and high performance. Furthermore, the parts that are not readily apparent in a network diagram, are actually even cooler than the parts you can see. While all of the networking is handled superbly, in typical traditional Cisco fashion, there’s a few extra really interesting things that I want to talk about:

First, and my favorite thing in DNA, if you add CMX to this network, you can create indoor location services. Imagine you walk into a big hardware store, and you want to find the electrical expert. Now imagine that you bring up the store’s app, and you see a store map. The map has a blue dot showing where you are and a pull down menu to select what you want. You select “Electrical” and up pops a dot showing where that expert is. You walk up and say, “Hey are you the electrical expert?” And, now you are connected! Fast and efficient, life made easier by a mobile application. Here’s the question: if you didn’t have a Cisco DNA platform, with CMX and its Hyper-Location services, how would you actually do that? Yeah, good luck, their locator feature doesn’t work like this.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.