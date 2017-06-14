Cisco: Embracing a New Culture for IoT

At the 7th International Internet of Things Expo in New York, I spoke on behalf of Cisco’s education services and the IoT Talent Consortium about the people side of organizations’ digital transformations. Here are my thoughts, summarized:

Digital disruption is happening all around us.

Most people think of the term “digital disruption” as a buzz word. But the truth is that it’s much more. According to the Global Center for Digital Business Transformation, 40% of market incumbents will be replaced in the next 10 years. This means that almost half of businesses today will be replaced in the next 10 years. It’s something we need to pay attention to now and get ahead of to survive in the digital era, Cisco included.

A new culture is necessary to embrace the IoT.

Read the entire article here, Embracing a New Culture for IoT

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.