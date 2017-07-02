Cisco: Embrace the New Era of Intent-Based Networking

Legacy networks are at risk. Faced with increased security risks, an explosive growth in IoT, mobility & access issues, and new cloud-based consumption models, these old networks must evolve; evolve to the new era of intuitive networking.

The new era is introducing a multitude of new devices that range from mobile devices and video endpoints that need high capacity and scale, to low power sensors with varying latency and bandwidth needs. In the new era, driven by advancements in IoT, various IT and Operational Technology (OT) services are converging. In the new era mobility is taken for granted, and network boundaries don’t exist. In the new era, the threat landscape has expanded with an ever-growing attack surface. In the new era, users expect robust connectivity and a consistent, secure experience for accessing applications in the public and private cloud. And in the new era users, devices and services seamlessly interconnect to enable the consumption of services across the network.

Digitization is a boardroom conversation for all leading organizations. Whether it is a retailer trying to transform in-store experiences, or a hospital that needs security and privacy for its patients, or an office creating an engaging workspace for its employees, a digital ready network is foundational. More than ever before, organizations need the network to aid and abet innovation, and not stall and hinder progress. The network needs to powered by intent and informed by context, continuously learning and adapting. It needs to evolve into an agile platform that drives innovation across various business processes from enabling access, and ensuring policy and control, to allowing visibility and assurance, the network should simply work. To that end, the following network functions become critical:

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.