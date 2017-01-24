Cisco: Effective Endpoint Security – More than Meets the Eye

One of your sales people, Susan, is on the road putting some finishing touches on a presentation before a big meeting. Using the hotel Wi-Fi she does a quick search to see if there’s any relevant company or industry news she needs to know about before meeting with the client. She clicks on several websites, gets the information she needs to make sure she’s current, and heads off to deliver the presentation.

After a great meeting Susan goes straight to the airport. With an hour to spare she decides to work on the proposal for the client and clicks on the airport’s Wi-Fi network. She connects to the corporate network to download the approved pricing information she needs from the server. She sees an email from her daughter and clicks on it quickly. It’s about a vacation they’ve been planning so she downloads the video tour of the resort to watch on the plane. Back at the office the next day, Susan connects to the corporate network and sets to work wrapping up the contract, eager to close the big deal.

Sounds like a typical scenario doesn’t it? It’s how business gets done in a digital world. But there’s more here than meets the eye. Every time Susan goes online, surfs the web, clicks on an email, downloads a file, connects to the corporate network, or accesses resources in the enterprise, she’s potentially exposing her laptop and the company to threats. How can you make sure she and your organization are protected?

Read the entire article here, Effective Endpoint Security – More than Meets the Eye

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.