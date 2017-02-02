Cisco: Easily Provision Additional Infrastructure when your VDI Deployment Soars

Cisco UCS Director delivers new levels of orchestration and automation for Cisco HyperFlex Systems.

Last Saturday was the first day of the Chinese New Year when we entered the year of the Rooster. Among the symbols associated with the year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac are fidelity, punctuality, hard work and diligence. So, as we enter a new lunar year under such omens, now seems like a good time for applying some of that hard work and diligence to your data center’s workloads through better automation and orchestration.

Last week in their blog, Ken Spear and Gil Haberman discussed how UCS Director could help set up IaaS on Cisco HyperFlex Systems our new hyperconverged infrastructure platform.

Today I’d like to explore a different use case and show you how UCS Director can help automate lifecycle operations for Cisco HyperFlex Systems VDI workloads.

