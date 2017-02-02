Cisco: Easily Provision Additional Infrastructure when your VDI Deployment Soars
Cisco UCS Director delivers new levels of orchestration and automation for Cisco HyperFlex Systems.
Last Saturday was the first day of the Chinese New Year when we entered the year of the Rooster. Among the symbols associated with the year of the Rooster in the Chinese Zodiac are fidelity, punctuality, hard work and diligence. So, as we enter a new lunar year under such omens, now seems like a good time for applying some of that hard work and diligence to your data center’s workloads through better automation and orchestration.
Last week in their blog, Ken Spear and Gil Haberman discussed how UCS Director could help set up IaaS on Cisco HyperFlex Systems our new hyperconverged infrastructure platform.
Today I’d like to explore a different use case and show you how UCS Director can help automate lifecycle operations for Cisco HyperFlex Systems VDI workloads.
Read the entire article here, Easily Provision Additional Infrastructure when your VDI Deployment Soars
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper