Cisco-Docker Alliance Update

Cisco and Docker continue to expand their partnership to make it easier for enterprise customers to realize the benefits of containers. Today we announced a new application modernization program with Docker and new Cisco advanced services.

This week Cisco is at DockerCon in Austin, as we continue to build on the strategic alliance with Docker we announced last month. Our engineering teams have been working together for many months, and in the announcement blog we explained the first solutions Cisco, Docker and our partners are delivering together. Now the marketing, sales and services dimensions of our relationship are kicking into high gear. Customers, partners and the marketplace are responding very positively to our alliance.

Three weeks ago Docker joined us for Cisco’s Partner Connection Week and Data Center PSS events in Miami. We had the opportunity to explain our strategy and products to Cisco partners and specialists and to hear firsthand how enterprises are adopting containers. Many IT organizations, particularly in larger enterprises, are adopting containers to modernize their traditional applications, so they can realize the benefits and efficiencies of containerization.

