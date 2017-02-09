Cisco: Do You Want Your IoT Project To Fail?

Of course not. Nobody wants their project to fail. But, as with any transition, especially one as far-reaching as the Internet of Things (IoT), we’ve seen some disappointments—and even a few truly spectacular failures.

For example, “smart parking” solutions are a much-touted component of smart and connected cities. However, the first generation of vehicle parking solutions relied on immature technology—sensors inserted into the street surface—that proved to be expensive to install and easily damaged by cars, weather, and even vandals. However, once this initial approach was replaced by video sensing (which was more reliable and cheaper to deploy) automated parking solutions started to gain traction.

Smart parking is one IoT solution that has improved with maturing technology.

Sometimes IoT initiatives fail simply because of poor communication. A coalition of partners spent two years working with an oil & gas company on a connected refinery solution based on outdoor Wi-Fi. The project was extremely challenging, but the team succeeded. To their surprise, the solution was actually never implemented because the business units—the actual customers—had never bought into the project and chose not to take it live. Oops.

Having spent the last several weeks talking about my recipe for IoT success, it seems only fitting to discuss some common mistakes and how to avoid them. So here is a summation of issues and challenges I have seen while working with people across the globe on their IoT implementations:

