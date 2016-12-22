Cisco: Do Is the New Disrupt

Collecting a half-dozen engineers in a snowbound mountain cabin is a surprisingly effective way to get creative. So are Friday afternoon “break talks” with engineers lounging, connected by a video wall to coworkers in other locations. Fostering leading-edge innovation has always been top priority. Just as important in start-ups as it is for Fortune 100s.

An innovative workforce is no longer desirable for only “the few.” It is a necessity to stay relevant.

It’s not surprising that KPMG’s 2016 CEO Outlook showed that most CEOs feel the same. A significant majority indicate that they need to foster innovation in their organizations and proactively address the disruption in today’s business climate. The stakes are high.

Over 80% of CEOs surveyed are concerned whether their current products will be relevant to customers in three years.

Almost half believe their organizations will have transformed into significantly different entities by then.

That is disruption on an enormous scale. But, when every company must disrupt just to survive, disruption loses its meaning. It’s time for CEOs to aim higher, to enable their workforces to deliver creative ideas at the same time they’re “getting things done” – fast.

Read the entire article here, Do Is the New Disrupt

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.