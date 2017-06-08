Cisco: Distributed AI Development Using Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are transforming entire industries because of higher performance and faster time to market. Part of the success is due to researchers creating and open sourcing datasets, frameworks, and algorithms (e.g., ImageNet, Caffe). Current leaders are following suit by opening up their own developments (e.g., DeepMind Lab and Sonnet, OpenAI Gym and Universe). Despite this generosity, operating and developing on these components still requires large amounts of expertise, vast computational resources, and lots of money to obtain and maintain.

Jack Clark of OpenAI believes that this situation seems to benefit large-scale cloud providers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. All of these companies have an incentive to offer value-added services on top of basic graphics processing unit (GPU) farms. This is also why our data center people are working with NVIDIA to add GPUs to our Unified Computing System (UCS) line (Dec 2016).

The addition of GPUs makes it likely that each cloud/appliance will specialize around one or more particular frameworks to add value as well as services that play to each provider’s strengths. For instance, Amazon: MXNet integrated with the AWS suite. Microsoft: CNTK integrated with business-process automation and LinkedIn data. And Google: TensorFlow integrated with ecosystem ML services.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.