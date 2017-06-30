Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas: Day 3 Recap

Several of us on the offer management team in Cisco’s Managed Services group were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to speak in various forums here at Cisco Live 2017. On Day 3, a handful of us hosted a Lunch and Learn on accelerating adoption of IWAN by leveraging the power of managed services. Later that day, I personally had the pleasure of speaking solo in the Services Solution Theater about helping our customers manage disruption while at the same time finding opportunities and real innovation within the disruptive moment. We always welcome and are appreciative of those opportunities to evangelize about managed services in such forums!

I had an attendee approach me after the Solutions Theater presentation who graciously complimented the simple articulation of the value of managed services in the transformational journey. He pointed out to me that he was also in the managed services industry, and rarely had he witnessed such a simple and powerful value proposition based not on deliverables but on overarching business outcomes. I was thankful for the feedback but also had to pass along the credit to all of Cisco’s services organizations—all of us work hard not only to represent a One Cisco experience (rather than a disjointed series of separate engagements) but also to emphasize services delivery as a partnership and consultative journey with our prospects and customers, not just isolated engagements. The credit goes to everybody in Cisco Services who have come together to express such a unifying vision for our prospects and customers, and the message is ours, not just mine.

