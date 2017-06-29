Home Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 2 Recap

Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 2 Recap

Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 2 Recap
Day 2 of Cisco Live is all about energy.  Everybody has arrived, so the conference halls are packed and the level of intensity is up a few notches.  Attendees have already done a pass or two through the exhibition halls, getting the high-level information they need (and maybe a bit of swag along the way), so now they’re ready to dig deeper with booth representatives to really understand what’s being served up.  Their questions go beyond just the general type—these are the conversations that we really enjoy having with our prospects and customers!

I overhead a customer talking with one of our offer managers about what managed services really can provide beyond just basic monitoring and break-fix.  At the core of the question was, if I’ve already invested into a next-generation Cisco product or solution that promises greater performance, intuitiveness, and flexibility, what’s the motivation to invest even more into Cisco’s expert Day 2 operations?

Our offer manager—Shelley Bhalla—always gives a great response to this query.  His three-pronged answer focuses on protecting the investment, eliminating complexity, and tapping into features and functionality that really maximizes the investment.  Let’s walk through each one of these.

Read the entire article here, Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas: Day 2 Recap

Categories:
