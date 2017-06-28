Home Applications Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 1 Recap

Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 1 Recap

0
Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 1 Recap
0

You didn’t have to take too many steps through the conference halls at Mandalay Bay to understand what the hot topics of discussion are at Cisco Live 2017:  DNA and software-defined architectures, intuitive networks, meaningful and actionable analytics, and transformational technologies and services were all front and center not only at our own Cisco booths but also those of our partners and 3rd party vendors.  Everywhere you looked, you saw that the face of network technologies is changing.

The main takeaway?  Network technologies are evolving rapidly toward software-centric and virtualized models and architectures.  Concepts such as intuitiveness, application-level visibility, and actionable analytics are becoming as or more important than the old mainstay metrics of throughput and uptime.  This bodes well for our prospects and customers in the long run, but all this change presents complexity and disruption that must be managed properly in order to tap into the benefits and opportunities beyond.

The thought that immediately comes to mind is just how imperative managed services will be moving forward for our large, global enterprise prospects and customers in this paradigm shift.  The key to transformation is to ensure that innovative new business processes are implemented and supported by these new technology services—this is not a single event but rather a journey during which the enterprise must manage existing processes and infrastructures while preparing for, migrating, deploying, and optimizing next-generation networking, data center, and collaboration infrastructures.

Read the entire article here, Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas: Day 1 Recap

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Collaboration
Data Center
Networking
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        Today, there are a multitude of ways to deliver Citrix-driven applications to end users – traditionally via on premise infrastructures, on mobile devices and from the cloud. With the growing diversity of services delivered via Citrix, comes increased complexity of interconnected platforms and their management. Join Bala Vaidhinathan, CTO, eG Innovations and Giri Sonty, EUC […]

        read more
        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1497495916_maxresdefault.jpg

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1498200620_maxresdefault.jpg

          Cloud Management Tools – #AWS Session Video

          AWS has management and automation capabilities to support organizations in the earliest stages of cloud adoption to organizations with some of the largest at-scale workloads. Come learn about the native AWS Cloud deployment, monitoring and management tools. We’ll discuss how to deploy a standardized infrastructure with Cloud Formation and OpsWorks, how to view the current […]

          read more
          1498635607_maxresdefault.jpg

          What’s New with Veeam Agent for Windows 2.0 – VeeamON 2017 breakout session video

          1498636135_maxresdefault.jpg

          Moving Mission-Critical Systems to the Cloud to Transform IT: A Department of Justice Panel – #AWS Session Video

          1498635663_maxresdefault.jpg

          Tools and Practices for Sizing, Planning and Maintaining Veeam Deployments

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video