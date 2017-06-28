Cisco: Disruption and Transformation at Cisco Live Vegas – Day 1 Recap

You didn’t have to take too many steps through the conference halls at Mandalay Bay to understand what the hot topics of discussion are at Cisco Live 2017: DNA and software-defined architectures, intuitive networks, meaningful and actionable analytics, and transformational technologies and services were all front and center not only at our own Cisco booths but also those of our partners and 3rd party vendors. Everywhere you looked, you saw that the face of network technologies is changing.

The main takeaway? Network technologies are evolving rapidly toward software-centric and virtualized models and architectures. Concepts such as intuitiveness, application-level visibility, and actionable analytics are becoming as or more important than the old mainstay metrics of throughput and uptime. This bodes well for our prospects and customers in the long run, but all this change presents complexity and disruption that must be managed properly in order to tap into the benefits and opportunities beyond.

The thought that immediately comes to mind is just how imperative managed services will be moving forward for our large, global enterprise prospects and customers in this paradigm shift. The key to transformation is to ensure that innovative new business processes are implemented and supported by these new technology services—this is not a single event but rather a journey during which the enterprise must manage existing processes and infrastructures while preparing for, migrating, deploying, and optimizing next-generation networking, data center, and collaboration infrastructures.

