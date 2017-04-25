Home Cisco: Digital Transformation – Are We There Yet?

Are we there yet? If you have ever been on a road trip with kids, you know this question well.  The anticipation of reaching our destination never really disappears. I was recently asked by an astute observer of Cisco’s digital transformation, “When will Cisco achieve its goal of becoming a digital company?”

His question was reasonable given that we are in the process of transforming literally everything we do at Cisco. This includes changing our operating model (how we are organized and work), and reinventing our business model (how we deliver ongoing value to our customers). His question also reflected our natural human desire to finally arrive at the finish line.

I thought the best answer to his query was to paint a picture of our future through a series of questions.

What happens when the local supermarket you’ve been shopping at for years (maybe decades) goes out of business and is replaced by a regional Amazon distribution center that stocks goods based only on analysis of the surrounding areas buying and consumption patterns?

Read the entire article here, Digital Transformation – Are We There Yet?

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

