Cisco: Detecting Encrypted Malware Traffic (Without Decryption)

Cisco: Detecting Encrypted Malware Traffic (Without Decryption)
Over the past 2 years, we have been systematically collecting and analyzing malware-generated packet captures. During this time, we have observed a steady increase in the percentage of malware samples using TLS-based encryption to evade detection. In August 2015, 2.21% of the malware samples used TLS, increasing to 21.44% in May 2017. During that same time frame, 0.12% of the malware samples used TLS and made no unencrypted connections with HTTP, increasing to 4.45%.

Identifying threats contained within encrypted network traffic poses a unique set of challenges. It is important to monitor this traffic for threats and malware, but do so in a way that maintains the privacy of the user. Because pattern matching is less effective in the presence of TLS sessions, we needed to develop new methods that can accurately detect malware communication in this setting [1,2,3]. To this end, we used the flow’s individual packet lengths and inter-arrival times to understand the behavioral characteristics of the transmitted data, and we used the TLS metadata contained in the ClientHello to understand the TLS client that is transmitting the data. We combine both of these views in a supervised machine learning framework allowing us to detect both known and unknown threats in TLS communication.

