Cisco: Detecting Encrypted Malware Traffic (Without Decryption)
Over the past 2 years, we have been systematically collecting and analyzing malware-generated packet captures. During this time, we have observed a steady increase in the percentage of malware samples using TLS-based encryption to evade detection. In August 2015, 2.21% of the malware samples used TLS, increasing to 21.44% in May 2017. During that same time frame, 0.12% of the malware samples used TLS and made no unencrypted connections with HTTP, increasing to 4.45%.
Identifying threats contained within encrypted network traffic poses a unique set of challenges. It is important to monitor this traffic for threats and malware, but do so in a way that maintains the privacy of the user. Because pattern matching is less effective in the presence of TLS sessions, we needed to develop new methods that can accurately detect malware communication in this setting [1,2,3]. To this end, we used the flow’s individual packet lengths and inter-arrival times to understand the behavioral characteristics of the transmitted data, and we used the TLS metadata contained in the ClientHello to understand the TLS client that is transmitting the data. We combine both of these views in a supervised machine learning framework allowing us to detect both known and unknown threats in TLS communication.
Read the entire article here, Detecting Encrypted Malware Traffic (Without Decryption)
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published