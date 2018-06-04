Cisco Demonstrates the Magic of Hyperconverged Infrastructure for SAP
CorpFlex, an SAP Service Provider with over 100 SAP clients, has enjoyed increased flexibility, reduced TCO, and a 40% performance gain from deploying on HyperFlex. Barroso Santos, CorpFlex’s CTO, discussed the advantages of HyperFlex in a recent interview with SAPinsider Magazine:
“The system is very structured to run mission critical systems in production, and the hyperconverged platform has been tested and approved for these mission critical [SAP ERP] applications that our customers depend on.”
If you’re looking to instantly turbocharge your legacy ERP, come hear us on Wednesday, June 6 at 1:30 in Theatre 4, to learn more about Modernizing Your ERP with Hyperconverged Infrastructure.
Read the entire article here, Cisco Demonstrates the Magic of Hyperconverged Infrastructure for SAP
Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.