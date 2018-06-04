Cisco Demonstrates the Magic of Hyperconverged Infrastructure for SAP

SAP Sapphire in June in Orlando can be a magical experience…a hot, humid, magical experience. This year Cisco is showcasing a number of new SAP solutions. Our Sapphire magic starts with a big reveal:Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) for SAP. Cisco has emerged as the experience leader for SAP hyperconverged infrastructure, completing the first SAP virtualized HCI benchmark, and supporting the first batch of some two dozen SAP ERP customers on our Cisco HyperFlex platform with improved performance, on-demand scalability, and cloud-like economics.

CorpFlex, an SAP Service Provider with over 100 SAP clients, has enjoyed increased flexibility, reduced TCO, and a 40% performance gain from deploying on HyperFlex. Barroso Santos, CorpFlex’s CTO, discussed the advantages of HyperFlex in a recent interview with SAPinsider Magazine:

“The system is very structured to run mission critical systems in production, and the hyperconverged platform has been tested and approved for these mission critical [SAP ERP] applications that our customers depend on.”

If you’re looking to instantly turbocharge your legacy ERP, come hear us on Wednesday, June 6 at 1:30 in Theatre 4, to learn more about Modernizing Your ERP with Hyperconverged Infrastructure.