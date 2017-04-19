Cisco: Demanding a Plan for Cyber Resilience in the IoT

Earlier this month, I wrote about the need for a holistic security strategy for the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s more than securing a ‘thing’ within the IoT – it’s about building resilience for the whole system. Cyber resilience is about managing risk; identifying potential risks, evaluating the likelihood of them occurring and their negative impact, and deciding the appropriate actions to take. The challenge is that organizations deploying connected things, or extensive IoT projects, are faced with multiple component vendors that utilize disparate security methods. These inconsistent approaches are giving cyber criminals more opportunity to compromise networks and systems and steal valuable data.

It is time. Customers need to demand resilience practices from their IoT vendors. More specifically, they need to set the bar for a core set of requirements that address critical security, data protection and privacy needs.

The key will be to build this in from the ground up, rather than an afterthought. The following practices will not entirely eliminate cyber risk; but when used together they create awareness to the risks and will build a formidable defensive posture to significantly reduce the impact of threats.

