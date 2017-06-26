Home Cisco: Delivering Hosted Private Clouds with Cisco and NetApp Managed EdgeCloud

Cisco: Delivering Hosted Private Clouds with Cisco and NetApp Managed EdgeCloud

Cisco: Delivering Hosted Private Clouds with Cisco and NetApp Managed EdgeCloud
Over the past few decades, cloud consumption across the world has grown tremendously. We have seen servers get consolidated into the data center with resulting network simplification. While numerous organizations have been able to build successful businesses and network architectures consuming services from the cloud, there are specific use cases that are challenged with the cloud model. These use cases require stringent availability metrics, stricter data integrity and connectivity nuances that don’t fit well within the cloud model. Based on the specific needs, these use cases require the equipment to be located locally near or on the customer premise. In order to meet the needs of the customer there is a rapidly growing cloud business segment called the hosted private cloud. Cisco and NetApp are excited to deliver a joint hosted private cloud solution called the Managed EdgeCloud.

Cloud-in-a-Box Consumption Model

Network architects recognize that every use case and every workload is different. There are certain use cases that work better with resources that are either dedicated or in close proximity. A cloud-in-a-box solution can be hosted at the customer location as customer premise equipment (CPE) and managed by the service provider. Since equipment is located on the customer premise with the Managed EdgeCloud solution, it is ideal for15 users that do not want their data traversing the WAN, such as universities and research organizations. The user’s data security concerns are more bounded, given that data storage and usage remains within the local network. Additionally, the workload can be designed to deliver the metrics expected by the users. All of this, while maintaining the ease of consumption with a pure play cloud model. The service provider is still in charge of delivering the solution to the customer and delivering a preconfigured rack to the end customer that only requires connectivity to their network, power, and WAN. Once this is complete, the customer network is ready to go live. From that point onwards, the service provider can open up the solution and continue to monitor and manage it remotely.

Read the entire article here, Delivering Hosted Private Clouds with Cisco and NetApp Managed EdgeCloud

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

