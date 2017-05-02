Cisco: Defining Network Programmability
Designing the flexible network
The times when we could configure and manage one device at a time are going away. In a dynamic DevOps world when entire testing and development environments are built and destroyed within minutes, we expect the network to keep up and be just as flexible. This means that we have to look at the way we’ve done networking so far from a different angle. When a new VLAN needs to be added to our infrastructure, or a new application requires a set of QoS parameters to be applied end to end in the environment, we need to be capable of performing these changes safely and within minutes.
Read the entire article here, Defining Network Programmability
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown