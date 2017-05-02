Cisco: Defining Network Programmability

Network programmability is such a generic term, like SDN and the whole Software Defined X paradigm, that it means different things to different people. Not so long ago network programmability was synonymous with Openflow but as time passed and pragmatism kicked in, the industry settled around a common view. Driven by real benefits like time and cost savings, reduction of human error, customization and innovation, network programmability is currently understood as a set of tools and best practices to deploy, manage and troubleshoot network devices.

Designing the flexible network

The times when we could configure and manage one device at a time are going away. In a dynamic DevOps world when entire testing and development environments are built and destroyed within minutes, we expect the network to keep up and be just as flexible. This means that we have to look at the way we’ve done networking so far from a different angle. When a new VLAN needs to be added to our infrastructure, or a new application requires a set of QoS parameters to be applied end to end in the environment, we need to be capable of performing these changes safely and within minutes.

