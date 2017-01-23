Cisco: Deep Dive Into HyperFlex With Technical Demos

We are continuing to see incredible customer adoption and interest in technical aspects of HyperFlex. I often get asked on usability of the platform, especially around deployment automation and impact on daily operations. So in this blog I will point you to some cool demos that dig into variety of key aspects of our platform.

End-to-End Deployment And Expansion Including Network Configuration

Here’s a look at the HyperFlex Installer. Using a simple and intuitive wizard, the entire process takes minutes to complete and uses UCS Manager service profile templates that are optimized for hyperconverged environments.

The key to this process is that both server and network configurations are integral part of the flow and the policies automate the configuration – eliminating manual and error-prone issues that often arise in hyperconverged solutions that are limited to only compute & storage.

