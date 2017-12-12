Cisco dCloud includes Veeam Availability Platform

In the last couple years, On-Demand Labs have become an important part in our IT industry to train employees, run customer demos and get hands-on experience. One of the most innovative and capable On-Demand Labs is Cisco’s dCloud. Cisco dCloud is a huge catalog of demos, training and sandboxes for every Cisco architecture which are fully scripted. The customizable environments are available almost instantly in the cloud. It’s very easy to work with and to get started, all you need is a Cisco account.

That’s why I’m more than happy to let you know that as of mid-November Veeam is now part of Cisco dCloud and provides you with full hands-on experience of our Veeam Availability Platform and the integration in Cisco HyperFlex.

There are two different labs available to you:

Veeam Demo Lab

The demo is intended to be used to demonstrate the Veeam integration into Cisco HyperFlex as well as different backup and recovery scenarios:

