Cisco: Data Center High Availability Redefined

The recent mega-outage in Amazon Web Services (AWS) knocked off a plethora of websites as well as various applications, security cameras, IoT gears etc. Cloud outages such as these have a huge impact on a global scale. With the rapid adoption of the cloud over the last few years, data centers are expected to be fully functional 24/7, 365 days a year with close to zero downtime.

To ensure minimal downtime, IT spends considerably on resilient network designs, and highly available maintenance technologies. Cisco has come a long way with evolution of software upgrade mechanisms with In Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) and the protocol extensions that facilitate ISSU for the Data Center Network Operating System (NX-OS). Some key features in this area include: separation of data plane and control plane, support for process restart-ability, ability to patch software, and support for non-stop forwarding.

ISSU is a comprehensive and transparent software upgrade capability. ISSU capability extends Cisco’s high availability innovations for minimizing planned downtime for data center networks. The ability to perform ISSU has always been admired and a prime customer ask since many years, so that they can update to newer software versions without having to take the network element offline. This significantly benefits the network administrators and operators with respect to serviceability and high availability of network resources.

Read the entire article here, Data Center High Availability Redefined

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.