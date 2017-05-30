Cisco: Data Center High Availability Redefined
The recent mega-outage in Amazon Web Services (AWS) knocked off a plethora of websites as well as various applications, security cameras, IoT gears etc. Cloud outages such as these have a huge impact on a global scale. With the rapid adoption of the cloud over the last few years, data centers are expected to be fully functional 24/7, 365 days a year with close to zero downtime.
To ensure minimal downtime, IT spends considerably on resilient network designs, and highly available maintenance technologies. Cisco has come a long way with evolution of software upgrade mechanisms with In Service Software Upgrade (ISSU) and the protocol extensions that facilitate ISSU for the Data Center Network Operating System (NX-OS). Some key features in this area include: separation of data plane and control plane, support for process restart-ability, ability to patch software, and support for non-stop forwarding.
ISSU is a comprehensive and transparent software upgrade capability. ISSU capability extends Cisco’s high availability innovations for minimizing planned downtime for data center networks. The ability to perform ISSU has always been admired and a prime customer ask since many years, so that they can update to newer software versions without having to take the network element offline. This significantly benefits the network administrators and operators with respect to serviceability and high availability of network resources.
Read the entire article here, Data Center High Availability Redefined
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications