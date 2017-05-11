Cisco: Daft Punk & Good Advice for Growing Businesses
Daft Punk’s lyrics are more than catchy; they have a ring of truth that resonates now more than ever. There’s a constant need to thrive and drive growth in today’s corporate world. Whether that’s to provide a better customer experience or to beat the competition, second place is not an option. So the question becomes, how? How does a company deliver high growth at an efficient cost?
SMB research specialist Techaisle compared strategies across small and midmarket businesses and found one of the keys to succeeding is video.
In the digital age, staying connected is critical to success. Whether with customers, partners or employees, face-to-face connection can prove invaluable. According to the study, 71% of high-growth organizations prefer to meet face-to-face whenever possible. These face-to-face experiences lead to five meaningful benefits:
- Faster decision making
- Improved employee productivity
- More personal interaction experience
- Seamless exchange of ideas
- Better teamwork
Read the entire article here, Daft Punk & Good Advice for Growing Businesses
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications