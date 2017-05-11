Cisco: Daft Punk & Good Advice for Growing Businesses

Daft Punk’s lyrics are more than catchy; they have a ring of truth that resonates now more than ever. There’s a constant need to thrive and drive growth in today’s corporate world. Whether that’s to provide a better customer experience or to beat the competition, second place is not an option. So the question becomes, how? How does a company deliver high growth at an efficient cost?

SMB research specialist Techaisle compared strategies across small and midmarket businesses and found one of the keys to succeeding is video.

In the digital age, staying connected is critical to success. Whether with customers, partners or employees, face-to-face connection can prove invaluable. According to the study, 71% of high-growth organizations prefer to meet face-to-face whenever possible. These face-to-face experiences lead to five meaningful benefits:

Faster decision making

Improved employee productivity

More personal interaction experience

Seamless exchange of ideas

Better teamwork

Read the entire article here, Daft Punk & Good Advice for Growing Businesses

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.