Cisco: Cryptojacking: Hijacking your computer resources

Your internet connection is slower than usual, your PC is also very slow, and you notice that your CPU fan is running faster when you are on a given website.All the above symptoms indicate that you could be a victim of cryptojacking. This is a new kind of menace in which malicious users or the hosts of a given website try to capture the visitor’s computer CPU cycles to mine cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Monero.

Cryptocurrencies are generally reliant on users “mining” – or dedicating CPU resources to solving a complex algorithm – to create new units. In effect, time and CPU resources are used to generate money.

What makes this attack stealthy and nasty is the fact that for the most part the end user is not even aware that this is happening to him. The websites make money at the expense of the user’s computing power. Ideally, it could be termed “theft of computing resources.”

The concept of “end-user” consent is not enforced which raises serious ethical concerns on this issue.

In addition to ignoring end-user consent, cryptojacking can cause wear and tear on their machine, potentially effecting the machine’s lifespan and performance. In an enterprise environment, this could equate to significant costs if large numbers of its machines fell victim to cryptojacking.

An overview of how this attack works

The malicious user plants a JavaScript on the web browser that uses up the CPU cycles to mine cryptocurrencies. The malicious user can start the process of mining and make free money!!!!

