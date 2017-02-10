Cisco: ‘Crowd Control’ Takes Many Forms to Secure Fog Computing and IoT
But what about massive scaling? Consider the crucial question: How can we determine the trustworthiness of the many distributed and remote devices and systems in the IoT? Secure scaling to a large number and many types of devices is possible with what we call Crowd Attestation. This is a new approach that enables a system to attest to its trustworthiness—without requiring every individual device to attest to its own trustworthiness.
This can be accomplished in the fog by allowing a subset of devices in a system to act as attesters. Each attester attests to its own trustworthiness, while also monitoring, evaluating, and vouching for the trustworthiness of selected other devices. The set of attesters collectively cover all devices in the system. In other words, every device, including every attester, is monitored and attested to by at least one attester.
The attesters can treat the monitored devices as:
Read the entire article here, ‘Crowd Control’ Takes Many Forms to Secure Fog Computing and IoT
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”
Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]
Share this:
How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast
eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper