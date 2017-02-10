Cisco: ‘Crowd Control’ Takes Many Forms to Secure Fog Computing and IoT

In my previous blog, I shared the importance of ubiquitous malware defense. Specifically, it’s critical as the Internet of Things (IoT) continues to proliferate, connecting a larger number of devices with vastly diverse capabilities. The answer is fog computing, because fog nodes bring more computing capabilities closer to the end devices and can work together to collectively detect whether a file is infected by malware—and respond as needed.

But what about massive scaling? Consider the crucial question: How can we determine the trustworthiness of the many distributed and remote devices and systems in the IoT? Secure scaling to a large number and many types of devices is possible with what we call Crowd Attestation. This is a new approach that enables a system to attest to its trustworthiness—without requiring every individual device to attest to its own trustworthiness.

This can be accomplished in the fog by allowing a subset of devices in a system to act as attesters. Each attester attests to its own trustworthiness, while also monitoring, evaluating, and vouching for the trustworthiness of selected other devices. The set of attesters collectively cover all devices in the system. In other words, every device, including every attester, is monitored and attested to by at least one attester.

The attesters can treat the monitored devices as:

