Cisco: Creating Digitization Opportunities Starts With Your Wireless Access Points

Wireless used to be simply a backup option to connect to the network for many enterprises. Wi-Fi was useful but certainly not mission-critical. No longer. Wireless has now become the center of almost any enterprise’s digitization strategy. Here are some anecdotal examples. The world’s largest amusement parks run their rides on a wireless connection. Imagine a drop in connection and its ramifications. Similarly, giant online retailers stand to lose a million dollars per second of a wireless connection loss since the robots powering their supply chain would potentially stop working. Likewise, think of the impact of a stable wireless connection powering about 40% of the equipment in a typical hospital setting.

The evolution of a thriving wireless-based ecosystem and its innovation have made it the default access mechanism for many enterprises. Cisco has been leading the industry in driving innovation in the wireless space for a long time. This has enabled us to create a host of wireless-based solutions that directly impact our customers’ business outcomes. We are proud to be able to offer a 360-degree customer experience with innovation across the entire wireless spectrum (pun unintended!).

