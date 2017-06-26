Cisco: Control Your Own Security
Digitization continues to change business at an amazing rate and in many ways. As business leaders around the world embrace ‘Digital’ to simplify, automate, and deliver innovation, they’re no longer simply using Information Technology to run their businesses; IT is enabling it. IT is the vital lifeblood of a business and we must protect it as such.
A recent Cisco survey showed that 69 percent of companies described digitization as ‘very important’ to their future growth, and 44 percent perceived it as a competitive advantage. Yet 40 percent said they’re not ready for it and won’t be for as much as three years out. Only a quarter of those surveyed said they’re actually doing something about it today. There is some serious catching up to do, and particularly around securing our digitized future.
Today, cyber is often an organization’s largest aggregate risk. My belief is that IT, with its associated cybersecurity risks, is now on par with financial risk when it comes to exposure, the level of importance for business, and for the controls we must put in place. We need well-understood and reliable security controls to manage risk, and we need to measure the efficacy of our efforts. In short, we must digitize security.
Read the entire article here, Control Your Own Security
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published